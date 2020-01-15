meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-being-humiliated-for-their-decision-to-resign?

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a major decision recently. The Royal couple decided to resign from the Royal duties. And it looks like their decision has made good fodder for ridicule.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement to step down as senior royals in a bid to lead a “financially independent life” has divided opinions with the British public, but across the pond, it has widely become the source of comedy material for TV hosts including Jimmy Kimmel

In the past week, the internet has exploded with memes and jokes aimed at the “woke” couple. Comedians have taken the opportunity to provide their opinion of how they really feel about the Sussexes new “independent” lifestyle.

Well, we have to say, it was an expected outcome. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit a cushy job without really thinking ahead or better yet without having another job in hand. Of course they would be open to ridicule. As things stand, Meghan and Harry have still not made their plans clear. What they intend to do with their independence is still very much a mystery. And till they present to the world that they can indeed function without the backing of the Royal Family, they may have to continue to face ridicule from people.

Trevor Noah joked on the ‘The Daily Show’ about why Meghan did not attend talks with the royal family held yesterday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk…..I don’t blame Meghan for not going, because nothing good happens when white people invite you to the countryside,” in a nod to the hit film ‘Get Out’.

Jimmy Kimmel also joined the fray by comparing “Megxit to Trump and Iran in a news segment. He said that the royal family’s upset that Harry and Meghan wanted to move out and become financially independent. He added: “Isn’t that every parent’s dream? To not have their 35-year-old kid still living with them?”

Well, it looks like Meghan and Harry have their work cut out for them. We’ll just have to wait and see if they make these comedians eat their words.