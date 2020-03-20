meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-are-taking-these-precautions-to-protect-their-family-from-the-coronavirus

It is official, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited in their cozy mansion in Canada, and a reliable source spoke to several media outlets and revealed that like the rest of the world they are taking serious measures to protect themselves and their baby boy during the growing global health pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

A person in the know said Harry is worried about his royal relatives back in London and is doing all he can to keep in contact.

The insider said this about the Duchess of Sussex: “Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began.”

The family friend went on to explain: “Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions.”

It was also claimed that the former actress is taking special measures to protect her and her family from the virus by asking their staff members to wear latex gloves at all times. She has also requested that they follow a strict hygiene protocol.

It has been confirmed that as soon as it is safe to travel, they plan to bring their son back to the U.K. so Archie can spend some time with Queen Elizabeth II.

One fan had this reaction: “Rest assured Meghan You inspire people everyday Stay strong and focused your wonderful life of love support and commitment to your husband and son as well as others is still unfolding in wonderful ways 😍❤️.”

Another social media user stated: “So, so glad that he is back with his family. Thanking God for journey mercies 🙏.”

This backer explained: “I think a lot of things will be canceled, or they will opt out of traveling due to the virus. It’s a hassle but also allows them further respite from the Royal family.”

A fourth commenter shared: “Wheeew! What a big sigh of relief hearing he is back with his real family now. So glad to hear that. Praying they stay safe from Covid-19 and from anything else. 🙏🏼”

The fan stated: “Great for all such a fine man, Diana would be so proud of you. What beautiful news !!! together, the three of us, away from deceptive plots!”

Meghan and Harry are adjusting to their new lives.



