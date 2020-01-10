meghan-markle-abandons-prince-harry-after-abdication;-duke-of-sussex-left-alone-to-deal-with-fallout?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Meghan Markle seems to have abandoned Prince Harry after the Royal couple made the shocking announcement that they would be resigning from Royal duties. Reportedly, The Daily Mail has learnt that Meghan returned to North America, where their eight-month-old son, Archie, had been left with his nanny. She may stay there for the foreseeable future.

Sources said she ‘hadn’t planned’ to remain in the UK for long, after arriving back in Britain on Monday at the end of the family’s seven-week hiatus from royal duties in Vancouver. She spent just three days in Britain. The remarkable development – described by one royal insider as ‘simply astonishing’ – came as the Queen last night ordered her warring family to hammer out a solution that will allow her grandson and his wife to quit frontline royal duties.

Meghan MarkleReuters

The Royal Palace seems to be in damage control mode as the Queen reportedly convened series of calls between herself, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Harry. She told them to come up with a ‘workable solution’ to the crisis within days, and tasked aides with presenting a series of options to put to the unhappy couple.

The loopholes and workarounds may yet allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have their cake and eat it too. But it looks like the couple Sussex doesn’t really want a workaround. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really do seem sincere about carving their own path. Even though they would still be helped by the Palace in crucial matters. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be resigning from Royal duties recently. They have also decided to split their time between the UK and the United States.