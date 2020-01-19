meghan-eyes-off-$39m-vancouver-mansion

Meghan Markle is househunting in one of Canada’s most exclusive enclaves, eyeing a $27 million (A$39 million) waterfront property in Vancouver in yet another sign that she and Prince Harry are planning a permanent move away from Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex, who fled to Canada with eight-month-old Archie shortly after she and Prince Harry announced their split from the royal family earlier this month, has been holed up on Vancouver Island in a lavish property owned by a Canadian billionaire while her husband deals with the fallout of their bombshell announcement in London.

media_camera The Megxit deal has been officially revealed. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan is reportedly interested in purchasing a sprawling 641 square metre property in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Vancouver skyline, according to a report in the UK’s Sun newspaper. The 108-year-old mansion on four levels features six bedrooms and five bathrooms and six-metre beachside walls and tall hedges for privacy.

media_camera It’s located in Vancouver’s exclusive Kitsilano neighbourhood. Picture: Supplied

media_camera The home boasts plenty of light-filled rooms. Picture: Supplied

media_camera It has breathtaking views of the ocean. Picture: Supplied

media_camera There’s plenty of living space. Picture: Supplied

media_camera And a stunning outdoor waterfront area. Picture: Supplied

“Meghan has expressed an interest in this beautiful house,” a realtor told the newspaper last week. “It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie.

“The neighbourhood is known as a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms.”

The neighbourhood features yoga on nearby Kitsilano Beach and is home to a group of moneyed entrepreneurs, including Canadian billionaire Chip Wilson, who founded the Lululemon yoga wear empire and whose mansion is worth more than $58 million.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Meghan eyes off $39m Vancouver mansion