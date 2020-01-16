meghan-discusses-‘climate-justice-for-girls’-in-canada-as-harry-stays-in-uk

New pictures have emerged of Meghan in Canada as it was confirmed Harry will not be joining her and son Archie until next week at the earliest.

The duchess flew to Canada to join the couple’s eight-month-old son ahead of a crisis meeting of senior royals at the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Monday.

Meghan visited organisations helping women and girls in Vancouver on Tuesday, the day after the Queen gave her blessing for her and Harry to step back from royal life.

This morning, the charity Justice for Girls – which campaigns for teenage girls living in poverty – posted pictures of Meghan’s visit saying she wanted to ‘discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples’.

The duchess was also photographed on the same day visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver.

It posted a photograph on Facebook earlier this week of Meghan with staff and visitors, saying they had talked about ‘issues affecting women in the community’.

The new photos were released as it emerged Prince Harry will remain in the UK into next week, despite rumours claiming he was preparing to fly to Canada to reunite with his wife and son.

Reports claim the duke is remaining in the UK to hold further discussions about his future role in the royal family, but Buckingham Palace has released no further updates since the Queen’s personal statement on Monday.

She agreed to the wish of her grandson and his wife to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and Canada.

A palace source said: ‘The duke has some meetings here early next week.’

The Duke of Sussex is to conduct his first public engagement since his bombshell anouncement with Meghan last week.

Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace today, where he will meet with representatives from all 21 nations taking part.

A legal document submitted to the High Court by the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, responding to Meghan’s legal action over an article featuring parts of a handwritten letter to her father, was published.

In the document, the duchess is accused of being more worried about the ‘unflattering’ effect of the publication of letter extracts written to to Thomas Markle than any breach of her data protection rights.

Papers from the duchess’s solicitors have previously said the ‘true sentiment’ of the letter was Meghan’s concern about her father’s welfare and his exploitation by tabloid newspapers which he should stop talking to.

Mr Markle is the main witness for Associated Newspapers and if the case reaches a full court hearing, both Meghan and her father could be called to testify against one another, with the paper’s sister publication the Daily Mail reporting that the retired lighting director would be prepared to face her in court.

The duchess, known as the claimant in legal documents, is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.