meghan-and-harry-send-message-to-kate-as-she-celebrates-her-38th-birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished their sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, a happy birthday.

Mother-of-three Kate is marking her 38th birthday today and Kensington Palace released a stunning portrait of the royal to Instagram.

The post was captioned: “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday! Photo by @MattPorteous.”

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram page commented on the post: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!”

It comes after the couple made the announcement they are stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry released a statement explaining they want to work to become “financially independent” but will still “fully support” the Queen.

They also revealed they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America, and the pair hope to still be able to raise their son to “appreciate royal tradition”.

Buckingham Palace later released a statement, saying the move is “complicated”.

The couple celebrated Kate’s birthday today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The brief statement read: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Reports claimed the royal family were “disappointed” by the couple’s decision.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It’s deeply unfair to the Queen who doesn’t deserve to be treated this way. It is a shoddy way to treat her. The family understands that they want to do something different and is perfectly willing to help them. People are just devastated.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle broke his silence on the news, saying he was also “disappointed” by his daughter and son-in-law’s decision.

Bookies predict Meghan will announce she’s pregnant soon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now that the couple have revealed their decision to the world, bookies are predicting it won’t be long before they make a pregnancy announcement.

They are already parents to son Archie, who was born in May last year, but some people reckon there will be baby number two on the way soon.

Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The odds of the couple announcing a second pregnancy in 2020 have been slashed to 1/3.

A Paddy Power rep said: “The potential increase in free time for the couple has forced us to cut the odds of them announcing a pregnancy this year into odds-on 1/3 – making it very likely indeed.”

