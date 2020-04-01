A day or two back, we reported to you the tragic news of Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan’s tragic death.

As per reports, Abdullah died to severe lung infection. Salman Khan shared a photo of him on Instagram as a token of memory.

And now, the latest that we hear is Salman Khan is extremely upset about not being able to attend Abdullah’s funeral. The reason for the same is the lockdown that the country is facing and hence he can’t travel to Indore where the funeral will be held.

Our condolences to the Khan family for the loss.