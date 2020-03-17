Megastar rages at ‘guinea pig’ virus response

Former Manchester United and England megastar Wayne Rooney has joined a growing list of high-profile stars who have criticised sport’s governing bodies and governments for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rooney used his column in Britain’s Sunday Times to accuse the authorities of treating players like “guinea pigs” during the crisis.

Rooney, who is now a player-coach at second-flight Derby County after his transfer from MLS club DC United, felt that football’s UK governing bodies should have acted quicker to call a temporary halt to the season.

This weekend’s program in the Premier League and English Football League was only halted on Friday after it emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the virus.

Derby and former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is fuming at the coronavirus response. (Getty)

“Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?” Rooney wrote in The Sunday Times.

“For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week — one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League.

“After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made — until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

“I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I’ve had to play when it’s not safe, and they get seriously ill, I’d have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities.”

Derby’s Wayne Rooney takes a free kick against Manchester United in an FA Cup game this month. (Getty)

Rooney, 34, believes that financial considerations were at the heart of the delay in calling off games.

“The rest of sport — tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, football in other countries — was closing down and we were being told to carry on,” Rooney said.

“I think a lot of footballers were wondering, ‘Is it something to do with money being involved in this?'”

