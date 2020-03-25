megastar-chiranjeevi-is-now-on-twitter,-urges-fans-to-stay-safe-at-home

|

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is religiously followed by fans across India, has finally made his Twitter debut on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Yes, the 64-year-old actor will now directly interact with millions of fans through this popular microblogging site. Just a while back, Chiranjeevi tweeted for the first time and he not only wished all his fans a very happy New Year but also urged them to follow the 21-day lockdown seriously in order to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The Stalin hero wrote on his Twitter timeline, “#HappySarvariUgadi DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe.” In his second tweet, Chiranjeevi said that the 21-day lockdown was inevitable for the safety of all Indians and hence everyone should stay at home to stay safe. It’s hardly been a few hours since the megastar made his Twitter debut but he already has over 60 thousand followers. #21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/V9N8OACMnL

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020 Professionally, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Koratala Siva's directorial venture Acharya. The movie is currently in the making and also has Ram Charan in an extended cameo whereas Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board to play the female lead. Touted to be a social-drama, Acharya is jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The movie revolves around the subject of Naxalite and also features Sonu Sood in a pivotal role.