megan-thee-stallion-responds-to-cardi-b-beef-rumors

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter yesterday to address the rumored beef between her and Cardi B.

According to speculation, Meg has been knee-deep in the comment section of her YouTube page and liking posts that criticize Cardi, such as, “So I’m guessing y’all females leaving Cardi B in 2019,” and “She exceeded Cardi.”

In response, Meg has pointed the finger at her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, with whom she already has a hostile relationship, and accused them of trying to “start fake beef” in exchange for publicity.

She also made it crystal clear that she doesn’t spend her time sifting through comments looking for lame ways to put other women down. Read her post below.

I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this. I don’t even upload my own shit to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef. https://t.co/5dNhisDddW

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 1, 2020

