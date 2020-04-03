megadeth-to-livestream-2018-festival-gig-via-knotfest-video-series

Megadeth will livestream their 2018 set at Spain’s Resurrection Festival Friday as part of a weekly series presented by Slipknot’s Knotfest.

The heavy metal band’s Dave Mustaine will provide a video introduction prior to the livestream — taking place 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST at Knotfest.com — with bassist Dave Ellefson sitting in for a Q&A live chat throughout the entirety of the performance.

Megadeth will also offer exclusive merchandise — with a Megadeth face mask included in each purchase — during the stream, with a percentage of income from sales donated toward COVID-19 related charities.

“The many Knotfest events worldwide — Knotfest Festivals, Knotfest Roadshow Tours, and Knotfest At Sea — have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture — together,” Knotfest said in a statement. “When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all — Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.”

The Knotfest streaming series kicked off last week with a Lamb of God gig; bands like Metallica and Phish have similarly turned to their video archives in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of Knotfest Japan and threatens this summer’s Knotfest Roadshow.

“In the words of Corey Taylor: Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other,” the fest added.