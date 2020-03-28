Meet Virat Kohli's new hair-stylist during the Quarantine period

When two celebrities of different fields date each other and get married, it is truly one difficult thing to give time to each other. Especially when one is an actress in Bollywood and the other is the Indian Cricket Team’s captain. No points for guessing which couple we are talking about. It’s none other than Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

While Anushka remains busy with her varied shooting schedules, Virat remains busy with his cricket and National duties. So no doubt about the fact that the couple hardly gets time for each other. But seems like the current Covid-19 pandemic has given them enough time finally to spend with each other as the need of the hour is to be quarantined.

The lockdown is for 21 days and there’s no certainty of the future as of now. So how do they decide to spend this quarantine period? Well, if during this period you can’t get a haircut outside, you just groom an in-house hairstylist for yourself. That’s exactly what Virat did and the hairstylist is none other than his adorable wifey, Anushka Sharma.

Anushka posted an adorable video where she is seen giving a haircut to Virat and netizens couldn’t help but go aww at what they saw. Check out –

So guys, how do you like this adorable video of Anushka and Virat? Should see consider being her permanent stylist? Let us know in the comments below. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com