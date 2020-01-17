meet-the-woman-tasked-with-building-imran-khan’s-flagship-welfare-state in-pakistan

Hours after Imran Khan claimed victory in Pakistan’s July 2018 general election, the former cricketer addressed the nation with his new vision for the country.

Following a combative contest dominated by claims of corruption, ballot rigging and military interference, Mr Khan’s speech proved an unexpected change of tone.

To the surprise of many, his speech focused on poverty, education, malnutrition and social protection.

Declaring he would take inspiration from the city of Medina during the early years of Islam, he said Pakistan “should have that kind of humanitarian state, where we take responsibility for our weaker classes”.

He went on: “My effort will be that we try our best to raise these people up, that all of our policies be focused on human development.

No country can prosper “when there is a small island of rich people, and a sea of poor,” he said.