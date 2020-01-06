Meet the Winter Love Island 2020 cast – from Lewis Capaldi’s ex, Rochelle Hulmes’ sister and a set of twins

Love Island fans rejoice because the line-up for the winter version has just been revealed – and we can feel the drama brewing already.

Swapping Spain for South Africa and the British summer for a chilly January, the winter series will be the first without Caroline Flack at the helm following her assault arrest, with Laura Whitmore stepping into the role.

However, there are no hard feelings between the pair, with the new presenter saying that Caroline had been ‘incredibly gracious’ while passing on the baton.

‘She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off,’ she said.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 ladies ranging from Lewis Capaldi’s ex, Rochelle Hulmes’ sister and a set of twins.

Leanne Amaning

Age: 22

From: London

Occupation: Customer service advisor

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m fun and want to find love but I’m not that open, so I think I’m actually going into Love Island to learn and change.

Siânnise Fudge

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Occupation: Beauty Consultant

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m sassy and fun. I’ve experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I’m looking for.

Eve and Jess Gale

Age: 20

From: London

Occupation: Students and VIP Hostesses

On being the perfect Love Islanders:

Jess: I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous.

Eve: I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easygoing which would make me a good Islander.

Shaughna Phillips

Age: 25

From: London

Occupation: Democratic Services Officer

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to



get on with everyone, too.

Sophie Piper

Age: 21

From: Essex

Occupation: Medical PA

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m very friendly, I’m looking to find someone which is the main thing. I’m very open to the experience and I’m excited to get in the villa



now!

Paige Turley

Age: 22

From: West Lothian

Occupation: Singer

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m naturally flirty, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 boys ranging from a police officer to a scientist and a coffee bean salesman.

Mike Boateng

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Police officer

On being the perfect Love Islander: My charm and my character. I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak



to a girl and connect with her.

Connor Durman

Age: 25

From: Brighton

Occupation: Coffee bean salesman

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’ve been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I’ve grown up, done everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences. I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot.

I’m mature now and I know what I want.

Callum Jones

Age: 23

From: Manchester

Occupation: Scaffolder

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m a cheeky chap, I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out.

Nas Majeed

Age: 23

From: London

Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded



person.

Ollie Williams

Age: 23

From: Cornwall

Occupation: Heir to the Lanhydrock estate/ land owner

On being the perfect Love Islander: I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all



of the jokes. I’m attention-seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too.

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.





