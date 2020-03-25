Meet the real family of Sachin Tendulkar

Run-machine, technically immaculate and biggest icon of the gentlemen’s game, Sachin Tendulkar is considered the most prolific batsman of all time. He graced the longest format, dominated the 50-over game, and mastered in T20s. Sachin is known as the God of Cricket worldwide and all for the right reasons. Sachin is committed to cricket, but he is equally committed to his family.

Sachin Tendulkar was in Mumbai to Ramesh and Rajni Tendulkar. He has two brothers Nitin and Ajit and a sister named Savita. His siblings are from his father’s first marriage but they share a great bond. His brothers were his biggest support system. Sachin and his wife Anjali, it was love at first sight. Sachin was returning from his first international cricket tour in 1990 and Anjali was there to receive her mother at the airport. They got to know each other through a common friend. They got married in May 1995 and have been married for 23 years. The couple has a daughter named Sara and a son named Arjun. Sachin didn’t find much time for his family while he was playing international cricket, but he is a dedicated family man for sure. He is often seen with his family as he is retired from all forms of international and league cricket.

