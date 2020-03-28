Meet The Real Family Of Aditi Bhatia!

Aditi, born on 29 October 1999 In Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Aditi Bhatia did her high tutoring from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Kandivali, Mumbai.

Aditi made her TV debut with the sequential Tashan Ishq in the year 2015 however prior worked in some Bollywood motion pictures as a kid craftsman-like Vivah, Chance Pe Dance, The Train and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Her mom Bina Bhatia is a teacher and she is exceptionally near her mum. We couldn’t trace her father though, as she seldom appears with her father in front of the media. Aditi shares a healthy bond with her family, it seems she knows that family is precious, is the utmost asset in the long run!

Her pictures with her family, on her social media profile, showcase how she is devoted toward her family and proves that she knows, it is important to spend time with her family, apart from the busy schedule, she indulges in!

