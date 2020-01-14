meet-the-raf-cadets-helping-teens-with-disabilities-‘take-to-the-sky’

St. Andrews looks lovely from the air. Alex, a new pilot, steers the plane over wide meadows and clear sea, before making a gradual left turn and touching down on tarmac.

But he has done all this from the inside of a horsebox, cleverly converted into a mobile flight simulator. It tours children’s centres across the UK, offering young people with disabilities a new activity, sometimes even opening up new career options to them.

The simulator is one of several projects supported by Wooden Spoon, a grant-making charity founded by the rugby community, which helps disabled and disadvantaged children. It is one of the three good causes supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal.

Tonight the simulator has pulled up outside of The Yard, an Edinburgh-based activity centre for disabled children and young people aged up to 25. Members can run around or relax in the soft play area or spacious garden.