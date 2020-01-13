Meet The Owner Of Fitnesstalks, Pranit Shilimkar – A 10th Pass Out Who Has Changed His Fortunes As A Top Fitness Expert In Pune

The secret towards success is not the top ranks and higher qualification degrees, but it is the passion for work and the experience you gain with it over the years. Pranit Shilimkar is a prime example of it who is a 10th pass out after which he started working towards his passion for fitness. Born on May 29, 1994, in Pune, he realized that he is not meant for studies and doing mainstream jobs. After completing his board exams, he started enquiring in many fitness academies and he did fitness courses to gain a deeper knowledge about health and fitness. Since his childhood, he loved to play sports and fitness was obviously at the top of his list before studies.

He worked towards it and have been felicitated with many certifications. In 2013, he was certified as a personal trainer. In the same year, he got certified as a sports nutritionist. The next year he got special population certification and in the years 2014-2015, he was certified as the youngest and the first master trainer in Pune. Since then, there has been no looking back and the 25-year old guy is running fast towards his goals. In 2015, he started his own gym named SLF. Besides this, he is also the founder of FitnessTalks which was founded by him at the age of 24. Known for giving the best transformation results, he is widely known for the 37-days challenge in and beyond Maharashtra.

With having trained more than 550 people till date, he has also got some celebrity clients in his list. “I was very clear about my goal and that was to make a career in fitness. It is an industry which has seen significant growth over the years. As per my research, people have forgotten to live a healthy lifestyle and it is not good for the long run. My passion for fitness and sharing knowledge has made me reach this level today. The time you invest in yourself today will give you the results tomorrow”, said Shilimkar. Apart from this, he has delivered more than 50 lectures and seminars in Pune as well as in Mumbai. Looking at his phenomenal success, Pranit Shilimkar proves that there’s no stopping for you if you have a burning desire to chase your dreams.