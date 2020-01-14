meet-the-meerkat-and-cat-who-are-best-friends-and-love-to-cuddle

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

This is Suria and Nice and although one of them is a meerkat and the other is a cat, they are best friends.

They absolutely love to share a cuddle when they can – and it’s adorable.

Suria, six, and Nice, eight, live together in Saint Petersburg, Russia, with owner Ekaterina Kuraeva, 45.

She says the two animals spend 24 hours a day together and love each other to the point of jealousy.

Ekaterina has filmed Suria and Nice cuddling up, scratching and embracing each other in some adorable videos that went viral online.

Ekaterina said: ‘When we got Suria, Nice was already living with us, they bonded straight away.

‘Now they spend the whole day together, every day.

‘They do everything together, eating, sleeping and playing.

‘Suria is definitely the most affectionate one, but Nice loves the meerkat too, he loves playing with him and licking him up.

‘Suria is very jealous when I spend time with the cat, when I take him in my arms, he gets nervous and starts jumping trying to get him back.’

Suria and Nice get up to all sorts together and Ekaterina documents it all on their Instagram page @meerkat_suren.

They both love playing with toys, exploring their flat or just chilling out together.

And Nice isn’t the only cat with an unusual friend.

In September last year, we brought you the story of Cinemark and Curbie, the cat and rabbit who are inseparable.

Their owner Milton Torres found Curbie on the side of the road and brought him home.

His cat Cinemark fell in love with him and now they are best friends.

