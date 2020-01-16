meet-the-man-behind-the-darts-of-world-champions-peter-wright-and-wayne-warren

After Peter Wright and Wayne Warren respectively won the PDC and BDO World Championships this year, one man featured in both their victory speeches, the man behind their all-conquering arrows: Lee Huxtable.

It is rare to hear much about the designers behind sets of darts, but when two world champions, who lifted their titles against the odds, both credit one man for their success, it is time to take notice.

Huxtable is Production Director at Red Dragon, part of the Nodor group which is part of Winmau, so works with a host of the world’s best players across the brands in developing their perfect projectiles.

Remarkably, both Wright and Warren came to Huxtable just weeks before they began their World Championship campaigns wanting new sets of darts.

Lee and the Red Dragon team turned these orders around and sent the pair on their way to glory, and it was not the first time he had managed such a thing.

‘The first time was going back to 2008 with Mark Webster,’ Huxtable told Metro.co.uk .’He was the first person that won the Worlds with a new set of darts, but it’s never been done before for two world champions.’

It was a surprise to no one that Wright was using a new set of darts at Alexandra Palace as he is renowned for switching arrows on a regular basis, but Warren is entirely different.

‘Wayne is one of the most easy-going players that we look after,’ Huxtable explained. ‘It was purely by chance I met him at an exhibition and sat down with him for a chat.

‘He’s a roofer and he’d been struggling with a broken hand, he was telling me he was struggling with the way the darts were falling short. So we decided to try a few different ideas and go up a few grams, he was pleased, and it did the trick.

‘It’s about the inertia of the dart, the more weight in the dart, the further it will travel. On the release, it tends to land a little bit further up the board.

‘A lot of people won’t be aware of how good a player Wayne is. He’s been on the circuit and been an international for a long, long time, he just hadn’t dedicated himself to it as much as others.

‘Before the Worlds he was mentally struggling, he’d had a tough time playing in the Grand Slam. He was a little bit ill and had his hand problem so he was concerned leading up to the Worlds which is why the change did him good.’

Being the engineer behind the arrows, Lee knows what is needed in a dart to get the best out of a player, but he also believes that simply having any new set can give a player a mental lift.

‘If they do have a little tweak, they get a bit of a mental boost and I do think that has a big impact on performance,’ the Welshman continued.

‘If you get your head right when using the right set of darts, it makes a big difference. It does help the mental side, which is massive, especially when they get on the big stage, getting a confidence boost with a new set of darts.

‘I think it’s a well-known theory in darts players, a lot of players will pick up a set of darts and get a honeymoon period when they first pick them and they’re absolutely flying. More often than not they’ll drop off and they’ll go back to what they know.’

Snakebite winning the PDC World Championship was an incredible story on many levels, with the 49-year-old finally winning the big one after so many years on the oche.

For Huxtable it was especially rewarding to finally provide him with the ultimate arrows after over 200 attempts at getting what he wanted.

‘Peter’s result is a bit special for us, it’s been a long time coming,’ said the 42-year-old.

‘Peter is very unique in that basically he can change on a weekly basis across a wide range of darts. I’ve made darts for him from 18g up to 26g, long or short barrels and different grip profiles.

‘I would say he’s the best dart player in the world at using different barrels by some distance. To achieve the results he has and maintain the rank he has using so many different darts is unprecedented.

‘I would say we’ve made him, over the last 10 years, well over 200 sets of darts.

‘He’s got a nice set up at home where he does his practicing. I think he’ll pick up a set, have a little throw in the morning, very often he’ll send me a text saying “these are absolutely flying, can you do them in a different weight?”

‘We’ll try to turn them round as quick as possible. We are pretty unique, because we can manufacture in Bridgend with the equipment in house, we can turn a set of darts around in two or three days. Pretty much all other companies, who manufacture in the Far East, it would take two or three weeks.

‘Genuinely, I don’t think any other dart company could cope with the demands of Pete.

‘It can be challenging, even back in October or November, I worked on a set of darts for him. I turned them around pretty quickly, they were in the post for him and by the time he’d even received them he was asking for something different.’

Wright insists he is sticking with this set now it has seen him to the biggest prize in the sport, but Huxtable will have to see it to believe it first, with Snakebite often consumed by the details of his darts.

‘Pete changed his points from the second round onwards, adding 2mm to the length of the point and that seemed to work for him mentally and performance wise.

‘It’s difficult, he’s saying he’s sticking to these now and we’re working on a large batch of darts for him so he can use a fresh set on a weekly basis.

‘I’ll wait to see what happens there, I tend to think that he will go back to his old ways at some point.’

Lee is based in Bridgend but the mass production for Red Dragon is done in Nairobi, Kenya where he travels to a few times a year to oversee the process.

Working in a sport he is passionate about, involving travel and with good friends, Huxtable has a job he is very happy with and is looking forward to plenty more success in the future.

‘I’m an engineer and I’d done a fair bit of travelling in my younger years. When I saw an opportunity at a company that was transitioning into Kenya, and darts had always interested me anyway, it appealed to me. It’s been a great career, it’s a good industry to be in,’ he explained.

‘The main component of dart boards, sisal, comes from east Africa so we relocated to Kenya 20 years ago. I regularly go out there, five times a year, I was actually in Kenya when I spoke to Pete one evening.

‘We had a chat, sent a few sketches back and forth on WhatsApp, came up with a few ideas and actually delivered the darts to Wayne and Pete on the same day, around about 8 December I think they received them.

‘It’s nice to have a bit of a mention off the guys. To be honest, they’re friends as well, not just a business thing.

‘You’ve got to have a good relationship with the dart players, make them feel comfortable and that they know you’ll do whatever you can to help them and that your goal is to improve.

‘I’ve never dealt with a player where I thought there isn’t room for improvement, there isn’t something I can do to help and generally it does work.’

Worryingly for the rest of the PDC, world number one Michael van Gerwen has signed with Winmau and Lee has been working hard on his new set of darts that will be unleashed on the Premier League this year.

After the wild success of recent weeks, a Van Gerwen-Huxtable double act seems like it could be unstoppable.

‘That’s been a fairly long process with Mike developing his darts for him,’ Lee continued.

‘We’ve come up with eight ranges in total, to accommodate all different price ranges and markets. He’s got it narrowed down to one or two sets and over the next two weeks he’s going to be trying those darts in exhibitions and then in the Premier League you’ll see him using his first brand new set of darts for a long, long time.

‘The first time I met him his darts were varying up to about 0.8 of a gram between the set, which is significant at that level, he was quite shocked.

‘Having a more consistent weight to your set of darts will help, and also the darts that he was using were worn, we had to try and replicate that. We had to try and get that right feel for him so there’s not a big change.

‘He’s confident.’

