meet-the-great-celebrity-bake-off-2020-contestants

Another year brings with it another Great Celebrity Bake Off to raise money for the charity campaign Stand Up To Cancer.

And in 2020, 20 celebs have signed up to subject themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, as well as Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to soap opera legends and athletes, this year’s line-up offers a wide variety of competitors.

Here’s the full list of contestants for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020…

Louis Theroux

Few documentary filmmakers have quite so passionate a fanbase as Louis Theroux. Over the course of his numerous BBC series, which include the cult favourite Weird Weekends and hard-hitting BBC Two investigations, Theroux has put himself in some strange and dangerous situations – but can anything prepare him for the pressure of the tent?

Richard Dreyfuss

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Richard Dreyfuss is an Academy Award-winning American actor, best known for his starring roles in seminal films like Jaws, American Graffiti and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Most recently, he has appeared in the Netflix action film Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is a professional tennis player who is currently the number one singles player in Great Britain and number twelve in the world. She most recently played at the 2019 US Open where she made it to the quarter finals.

James Blunt

James Blunt rose to fame with the hugely successful singles You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Back to Bedlam. Since then, he has released five more studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK Top 10.

Tan France

Tan France is a fashion designer who became known the world over as one of the personalities featured on Netflix makeover series Queer Eye. Recently, he appeared in the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Need to Calm Down.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones has presented magazine programme The One Show since 2010 and has since landed hosting roles on Sport Relief and gymnastics competition series Tumble. Strictly fans will remember her valiant effort on the 2011 series, where she placed fifth overall.

Rob Rinder

Since the debut of ITV’s daytime favourite Judge Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has become a household name. He is another celebrity baker to have previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, placing fifth in the 2016 series of the show.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond launched her career after appearing on the third series of Big Brother way back in 2002. These days, she’s a regular face on This Morning and has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and even Celebrity MasterChef – perhaps she’ll have picked up some cooking skills to give her the edge in the tent…

Scarlett Moffatt

After starting out as a sofa pundit on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2016, launching her into a presenting career that has included stints on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp. Most recently, she fronted controversial documentary series The British Tribe Next Door.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a model and media personality who has had acting roles in the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Film. She has also appeared on several television shows including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women and 2007’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

James Buckley

James Buckley will be best-known to most people as Jay from E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two wildly successful spin-off movies. He has since had starring roles in Dave sitcom Zapped and BBC Two’s White Gold, and has a guest role this year in Doctor Who.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Murder and Life of Riley. More recently, she has transitioned to presenting the popular BBC Two series The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.

Russell Howard

Stand-up comedian Russell Howard has been a regular face on British TV for about 15 years now, starting out as a panellist on Mock The Week before graduating to his own BBC Three show Russell Howard’s Good News in 2009. These days, he can be found on Sky 1 hosting his latest series The Russell Howard Hour.

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is a stand-up comedian who became a TV presence with roles on Frank Skinner’s Packet of Three and Grumpy Old Women, which she also had a role in developing for the screen. More recently, she was a runner-up on 2010’s series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and took to the diving board for ITV’s competition series Splash!

Joel Dommett

Lorne Thomson / Getty Images

Joel Dommett made his name on the stand-up comedy circuit, moving into television with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk History on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Most recently, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competition series The Masked Singer.

Mo Gilligan

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Comedian Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap superstar Drake and soon after getting a hosting slot on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of both The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He placed 49th on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2019.

Joe Sugg

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg came second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the most recent Christmas special where he once again came agonisingly close to winning again. Perhaps baking will prove to be a luckier pastime?

Ovie Soko

Professional basketball player Ovie Soko became a heartthrob during his time on ITV2’s Love Island last year, placing third in the series with partner India Reynolds. He currently plays for the London Lions, based in Stratford.

Patsy Palmer

It was just recently that Patsy Palmer was revealed as one of the mystery voices on ITV’s The Masked Singer, but now she’s ditching the stage for the equally chaotic Celebrity Bake Off tent. She is best known for playing the role of Bianca on BBC One’s long-running soap EastEnders.

Carol Vorderman

As well as her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel 4 game show Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Pride of Britain Awards and Loose Women. She also competed on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2016 where she placed eighth.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs later this year