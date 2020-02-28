Now Playing

100 Best Shows: How Bachelor Nation Changed These Stars’ Lives

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Music and love go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how does it work to sandwich them together in a reality TV competition? That’s what the 23 aspiring musicians that make up the inaugural cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart are going to help us find out. Before the show premieres in April, ABC has released the first glimpse at these lovelorn music makers. We have their headshots, ages, hometowns, and what type of music they specialize in. It’s a pretty diverse group of people, with the ages ranging from 21 to 38, and they come from all over the country. There are quite a few country and pop artists in the mix, but do you know what neo soul is? Matt from Encino, California, is ready to show you. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

What will be interesting to see is whether people who specialize in different genres can find chemistry and a musical groove together. This Bachelor spin-off will function a lot more like Bachelor in Paradise than it will like the flagship series. The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will live together in one house and explore their relationships by going on dates that “focus on music,” according to ABC. Once the couples decide they want to lock it down with each other, the “harmony” of their relationship will be tested with musical challenges, including live performances that will be judged by big industry names. The couples who succeed at these challenges will continue to be given the chance to prove their love until there’s only one couple left standing. It’s going to be crazy. So let’s meet the people who agreed to be the first guinea pigs in this experiment. Check out the 23 singles in the cast gallery below.

Meet the Cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart