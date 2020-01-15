meet-the-cast-of-netflix-romance-virgin-river

After dropping Virgin River onto Netflix in December, only two weeks later the streaming service renewed the series for a second season.

Based on a successful set of novels by writer Robyn Carr, the series follows a midwife and nurse as she sets up a life for herself in a remote town after suffering tragedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Virgin River…

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda “Mel” Monroe

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

Who is Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe? Melinda is a nurse and midwife who moves to the remote town of Virgin River, California for a fresh start away from her painful memories.

What else has Alexandra Breckenridge been in? Breckenridge has appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story, portrayed Jessie Anderson in The Walking Dead and most recently had a main role in the smash-hit US drama This Is Us.

Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Who is Jack Sheridan? Jack Sheridan is a former U.S marine who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military. These days, he spends his time managing the local bar in Virgin River.

What else has Martin Henderson been in? Henderson had a main role in seasons 12-14 of the long-running US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Lauren Hammersley plays Charmaine Roberts

Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Who is Charmaine Roberts? Charmaine is a local from Virgin River and has a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement with Jack.

What else has Lauren Hammersley been in? Hammersley had a recurring role in the Canadian sitcom Mr. D and also played Adele in the sci-fi drama Orphan Black.

Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea

Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Who is Hope McCrea? Hope is the serving mayor of Virgin River.

What else has Annette O’Toole been in? Superman fans will be very familiar with Annette O’Toole as she played both Lana Lang in 1983’s Superman III and Clark Kent’s adoptive mother Martha in Smallville. She also had a main role in 1990’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT and more recently appeared in the acclaimed drama series Halt and Catch Fire.

Tim Matheson plays Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who is Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins? As his nickname suggests, Vernon is the local medical doctor in Virgin River.

What else has Tim Matheson been in? Tim Matheson has been acting since the 1960s and in that time has appeared in the likes of Animal House, Fletch, White Collar, Entourage and The Affair.

Daniel Gillies plays Mark Monroe

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who is Mark Monroe? Mark is Melinda’s late husband, whose passing is one of the reasons why she left her old life in Los Angeles behind.

What else has Daniel Gillies been in? Daniel Gillies is best known for playing Elijah Mikaelson in both The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals.

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Who is Dan Brady? Dan Brady is another veteran now living in Virgin River, but he’s finding it difficult to readjust to normal life after his time in the service.

What else has Benjamin Hollingsworth been in? Hollingsworth had a main role on the medical drama Code Black, which ran for three seasons before ending in 2018.

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Who is Paige Lassiter? Paige has a bakery business based in a food truck that she calls ‘Paige’s Bakeaway’.

What else has Lexa Doig been in? Sci-fi fans may recognise Lexa from her work in the genre, portraying Talia al Ghul in DC Comics series Arrow, Dr Carolyn Lam in Stargate SG-1 and Rowan LaFontaine in 2001’s Friday the 13th film Jason X.

Colin Lawrence plays John “Preacher” Middleton

Who is John ‘Preacher’ Middleton? John is a close friend to Jack, having also served in the Marines, and now works as a chef at the bar he owns.

What else has Colin Lawrence been in? Lawrence will be known to Riverdale fans as Coach Clayton, while he also portrayed Janko on the fantasy series iZombie and Benjamin Abani on crime drama The Killing.

Jenny Cooper plays Joey Barnes

Who is Joey Barnes? Joey is Mel’s older sister.

What else has Jenny Cooper been in? Cooper has appeared in a number of popular American TV shows including 24, CSI: Miami, Scandal and NCIS.

Virgin River is currently streaming on Netflix