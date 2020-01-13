meet-the-cast-of-netflix-ice-skating-drama-spinning-out

We’re only a couple of weeks into 2020 and already Netflix have rolled out a number of high profile new shows, including ice skating drama Spinning Out.

The series follows an aspiring Olympic skater as she tries to get back into competing form after suffering a serious injury, all the while hiding she and her mother’s struggles with mental health.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Spinning Out…

Kaya Scodelario plays Kat Baker

Who is Kat Baker? Kat is a gifted skater who once competed alone until a terrible injury left her confidence in tatters. She returns to the ice in a partnership with bad-boy Justin Davis and her eyes on the Olympic Games. Kat suffers from bipolar disorder, a secret she keeps from her new partner.

What else has Kaya Scodelario been in? Scodelario got her big break on the original lineup of teen drama Skins and has since appeared in The Maze Runner series of films as well as last summer’s alligator thriller Crawl.

Willow Shields plays Serena Baker

Who is Serena Baker? Serena is Kat’s sister and a fellow figure skater.

What else has Willow Shields been in? Shields is best-known for playing Primrose Everdeen, sister to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss, in The Hunger Games film series.

Evan Roderick plays Justin Davis

Who is Justin Davis? Justin is Kat’s new skating partner and a talented performer, but something of a bad-boy who doesn’t always apply himself the way he should.

What else has Evan Roderick been in? Roderick appeared in the DC Comics TV series Arrow as Star City police officer Nick Anastas.

David James Elliott plays James Davis

Who is James Davis? James is the wealthy father of figure skater Justin.

What else has David James Elliott been in? David James Elliott was the lead on the long running TV series JAG (Judge Advocate General), starring in ten seasons as Harmon Rabb Jr, a role he reprised in three episodes of NCIS last year.

Sarah Wright Olsen plays Mandy Davis

Who is Mandy Davis? Mandy is James’ second wife and the stepmother to Justin.

What else has Sarah Wright Olsen been in? She appeared in several episodes of Amy Poehler’s comedy series Parks & Recreation as the daughter of long-suffering employee Jerry Gergich.

Svetlana Efremova plays Dasha Fedorova

Who is Dasha Fedorova? Dasha is the skating coach to Justin and Kat, originally hailing from Russia.

What else has Svetlana Efremova been in? Svetlana had a recurring role in the acclaimed Cold War drama The Americans starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

Amanda Zhou plays Jenn Yu

Who is Jenn Yu? Jenn is Kat’s best friend who shares her passion for figure skating.

What else has Amanda Zhou been in? Zhou is a relatively fresh face on the acting scene, but has a big year in 2020 with both Spinning Out and a role in another Netflix drama called October Faction.

Mitchell Edwards plays Marcus Holmes

Who is Marcus Holmes? Marcus is another friend to Kat who she became close to at work.

What else has Mitchell Edwards been in? Edwards has appeared in the sports drama series All American and crime thriller The Fix starring The Mentalist’s Robin Tunney.

Will Kemp plays Mitch Saunders

Who is Mitch Saunders? Mitch is the skating coach to Serena, Kat’s younger sister.

What else has Will Kemp been in? Kemp has appeared in several episodes of the comedy series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and also had a small role in the new DC Comics drama Doom Patrol.

January Jones plays Carol Baker

Who is Carol Baker? Carol Baker is Kat’s mother who suffers from bipolar disorder, the same illness that afflicts her daughter.

What else has January Jones been in? January Jones earned two Golden Globe nominations during her time on the critically acclaimed series Mad Men in the role of Betty Draper. She also portrayed the popular Marvel character Emma Frost in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Spinning Out is streaming on Netflix now