meet-the-cast-of-midsomer-murders-series-20

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Kelly Brook plays Laurel Newman

Who is Laurel Newman? A bride who is been murdered on her wedding day. She has just tied the knot with Gavin Webster, which makes her the new daughter-in-law of Sarah Barnaby’s old university friend, Hazel Webster. Laurel co-hosts a controversial radio show on Midsomer FM.

What else has Kelly Brook been in? Credits include Moving Wallpaper, Smallville, and One Big Happy.

Michael Fox plays Gavin Webster

Who is Gavin Webster? Laurel’s newlywed husband. He’s a florist, and he has a temper.

What else has Michael Fox been in? Downton Abbey fans will recognise him as Andy Parker, a role he returned to for the recent movie. Michael Fox also appeared in Dunkirk, playing an engineer.

Camilla Arfwedson plays Serena Madison

Who is Serena Madison? Gavin’s former fiancé, who he jilted at the altar. Gavin had been having an affair with Laurel, and Serena remains furious about the situation. Serena is also a wedding dress designer.

What else has Camilla Arfwedson been in? The actress is best-known for playing Zosia in Holby City. She has also been in The Little Stranger, The Duchess, and Silent Witness.

Liz Fraser plays Marcia Jackson

Who is Marcia Jackson? Laurel’s best friend. She is a widow and lives alone.

What else has Liz Fraser been in? The actress actually died in 2018 at the age of 88, shortly after filming this episode. She was known for playing a “blonde bimbo” in the Carry On movies, and in Dad’s Army she played Mrs Pike. Liz Fraser was also Bafta-nominated for 1959 movie I’m All Right Jack.

Nick Hancock plays Phil Webster

Who is Phil Webster? Gavin’s dad – the father of the groom.

What else has Nick Hancock been in? As a TV presenter, he hosted the sports quiz They Think It’s All Over for a decade and presented Room 101 back in the nineties. Screen credits include Damned, Cashback, and Spitting Image; he’s pictured here hosting a charity sports quiz in 2014.

Fenella Woolgar plays Hazel Webster

Who is Hazel Webster? Gavin’s mum – the mother of the groom. She was Sarah Barnaby’s friend at university, but was never a big fan of John Barnaby.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? Fenella Woolgar is, of course, Sister Hilda from Call the Midwife (above). Before that she appeared in Judy, Mr Jones, Victoria & Abdul, Harlots, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and Home Fires.

Colin McFarlane plays Jordan Briggs

Who is Jordan Briggs? A “shock jock”, and co-host of a radio show on Midsomer FM with murder victim Laurel.

What else has Colin McFarlane been in? He played the role of Ulysses in Outlander, and was Loeb in both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Doctor Who fans will also remember him as Moran, from the 2015 episodes Under the Lake and Before the Flood.

Maya Sondhi plays Aisha Khalique

Who is Aisha Khalique? Laurel’s maid-of-honour and best friend, who also works at Midsomer FM.

What else has Maya Sondhi been in? The actress made quite an imact as Maneet Bindra in Line of Duty. She’s also been seen in The Split, Warren, and Citizen Khan.

Ella Balinska plays Grace Briggs

Who is Grace Briggs? Jordan Briggs’ 18-year-old daughter, who works as a waitress for wedding planner Juliet Evans – and models for wedding dress designer Serena Madison.

What else has Ella Balinska been in? She recently starred as Jane Kano in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie, alongside Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart.

Gabrielle Glaister plays Juliet Evans

Who is Juliet Evans? Laurel and Gary’s wedding planner.

What else has Gabrielle Glaister been in? She recently played Hilary in Emmerdale, and starred as Alison Pinion in series three of Unforgotten. Further back in her career, Gabrielle Glaister played Debs Brownlow in Coronation Street and Patricia Farnham in Brookside.