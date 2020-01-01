meet-the-cast-of-doctor-who-series-12

By the time Doctor Who returns to our screens on New Year’s Day, 12 months will have passed since we last set foot inside the TARDIS, and so it’s fair to say that there is a real buzz about the start of series 12.

Part of that is down to the big names who’ve signed up to appear – here are the guest stars we can look forward to appearing throughout the run, as well as your guide to all the key players in the main cast.

Main Cast

Jodie Whittaker plays The Doctor

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

Probably the most iconic character in British sci-fi history, the Doctor is a Time Lord who has the ability to regenerate into a different person. The character is currently in their 13th incarnation – and first as a woman – and is known for their lovably eccentric nature.

Jodie Whittaker deftly dealt with the ugly and wholly undeserved backlash to her casting amongst a vocal minority of the fandom in her first run-out as The Doctor, battling with Witchfinders, giant spiders and the usual collection of frightening aliens and monsters. And it looks like even more terrifying prospects await her this season – including the return of the much feared Cybermen.

Prior to taking on the role as the Doctor, Whittaker enjoyed an extensive career on-screen including acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You and 2011 film Attack the Block.

Tosin Cole plays Ryan Sinclair

One of the 13TH Doctor’s companions, Ryan was plunged into adventures in time and space last year – having previously been a warehouse worker in Sheffield.

Ryan often showcased great bravery at times in his first run of episodes, despite suffering from dyspraxia – which means he struggles with some tasks. Towards the start of series 11 he witnessed the death of his grandmother, Grace, and over the course of the series grew closer to her widower Graham.

Most of Cole’s on-screen roles prior to his casting in Doctor Who came in the world of soaps. He was a series regular in Hollyoaks and Hollyoaks later from 2011-2012, when he played Neil Cooper and earlier appeared in EastEnders: E20 as Sol Levi.

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

Normally going by the nickname Yaz, Yasmin is a police officer from Sheffield – although she found little satisfaction in her work, which mainly revolved around relatively low-level and menial tasks. She was at school with Ryan, although at that time they were not on particularly close terms.

Being thrust into the action in series 11 clearly had a positive impact on Yaz, as she found adventuring in time and space a far more worthwhile vocation then policework, with one particularly poignant episode seeing her become part of her grandfather’s history during the Partition of India.

As with co-star Tosin Cole, before she stepped foot in the TARDIS Gill was best known for her stint in Hollyoaks, where she played Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. Other credits include a recurring role as Shazia Amin in Doctors and Nasreen Mahsud in an episode of Casualty.

Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien

Graham is a retired bus driver and the step-grandfather of Ryan. Although Ryan had previously been suspicious of Graham, over the course of series 11 they became close, as they both dealt with not just monsters but also the grief of losing Grace.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Walsh suggested that Graham could face even more dangers in his second run of episodes. He said, “Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

Walsh is a household name in the UK, but is arguably better known as a television presenter than as an actor, having hosted the immensely popular ITV game show The Chase since it started in 2009. In terms of his acting career, he is probably best known for a stint in Coronation Street, where he played Danny Baldwin between 2004 and 2006.

Guest Stars

Stephen Fry



Stephen Fry is British TV royalty, having appeared in a vast array of well-loved programmes as both an actor and presenter. He first shot to fame alongside Hugh Laurie in A Bit of Fry & Laurie, before featuring in legendary comedy Blackadder. He is also well-known for his role as the host of QI, which he fronted from 2003 to 2016.

Fry will appear in Spyfall the New Year episode of the show, and based on the trailer it looks like he’s going to play a spymaster character, recruiting the Doctor and her companions for some sort of mission.

Speaking about his casting, Fry said, “Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement.”

Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry in Doctor Who (BBC)

Popular comedian Lenny Henry is no stranger to Doctor who showrunner Chris Chibnall or star Jodie Whittaker, having worked with the pair in the third series of Broadchurch in 2017. He is also well known for being a founder of Comic Relief and appearing in shows such as Tiswas, Chef! and The Magicians.

Nothing is confirmed about Henry’s character, who will also appear in the New Year episode, but we reckon he could be about to give us his take on a Bond-style villain, which would certainly be something worth looking forward to.

Henry said of his casting, “It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Goran Višnjić



Croatian-American actor Višnjić is probably best known to UK audiences for his role as Dr. Luka Kovač on the NBC television series ER, with other credits including a part in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and as a series regular on sci-fi show Timeless.

It’s not clear yet what part Višnjić will play, but on joining the cast he said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favourite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show. And it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

Robert Glenister

Robert Glenister Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Spooks and Hustle star Glenister is no stranger to Doctor Who, having first appeared on the show way back in 1984, in Peter Davison’s final serial as the Doctor.

As with most of the guest stars, we don’t yet have any details about the part Glenister will play, but speaking about his role he said, ““I first appeared in Doctor Who in The Caves of Androzani at the tender age of 24 in 1984. “35 years later I got to be in it again at the not so tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Rumoured Guest Stars



Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who previously starred in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures) is rumoured to have booked a part in the series – could this be her in the series 12 trailer, heavily disguised under prosthetics?

BBC

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has also been heavily rumoured to star, as has Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry, although the BBC has declined to comment about either of the pair’s potential involvement.

Doctor Who series 12 begins on New Year’s Day on BBC One