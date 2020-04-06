meet-the-cast-of-death-in-paradise-series-9

Do you really like the whole series of Death in Paradise and waiting for the 9th season to get released. Then you wait is over this is because Death in Paradise series 9 is coming for you. To blow the mind of the crime happening in the series.

Firstly the first series of Death in Paradise was released in the year of 2011. At that time all the viewers really like the crime scenes and mystery in the series. The IMDB rating of Death in Paradise was 7.8 out of 10 and it got a rating of 58% fresh in the rotten tomatoes.

The story revolves around a detective inspector was transferred from London to Saint Marrie in the Caribbean. He worked with his team to find out the real murder mystery.

What is the exact date of Death In Paradise season 9?

So here is the good news that the makers and creators have not only decided to launch the 9th season. But they have also decided to work for 10th season. That means you will get to see two seasons back to back. But the main thing is that we really don’t know the exact date of Death in Paradise season 9. Once they declare the exact date after that only you will get the right information.

Meet all the casts of Death In Paradise

In this new season, the casts will be also new. One of the main cast will be Ardal O’Hanlon who will be playing the role of DI. At first, we have seen him playing the role of Ralph Little. But he has told yes to the new character which will be DI. Apart from Ardal O’Hanlon, the casts include Steve Pamberton, Javone Prince, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West and Samantha Bond.

What will be the main plot of Death in Paradise season 9?

BBC has not even declared the new storyline of Death in Paradise season 9. So it is impossible to even predict what will happen in season 9. It cant be the continuity of the 8th season. This is because the main actor’s character has also been changed. We have to wait and wat h about the updation.