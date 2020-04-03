meet-the-cast-of-death-in-paradise-series-9!!!-find-more-details-about-the-show-here!!-below-are-the-details!!

Death in Paradise is a British-French crime drama television series created by Robert Thorogood. The show has enjoyed high ratings and was recently renewed for season 10. It airs on BBC One in the UK, France 2 in France, PBS in the US, Australia’s ABC.

The show starred Ben Miller in season 1-3, Kris Marshall from season 3–6, Ardal O’Hanlon from season 6–9, and Ralf Little in the latest season.

Will he be the lead detective in the upcoming season, let’s find out?

O’Hanlon is leaving the show for good after the 9th season of the show. His character was last seen traveling to London to follow up on a current case, resulting in Goodman deciding to remain to be with his new girlfriend, Martha at the end of the season.

He said:“I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney. I have solved over 20 murder cases in my time there! It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience. I have worked with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle.

He added: “I’m confident that Death In Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”

Lead Detective for Season 10

Ralf Little joined the cast of Death in Paradise halfway through season 9 and will play the lead in the upcoming season. Little has already opened up about his plans for season 10.

He said: “‘I’ve got roughly four months. I want to get my French in order, obviously [Neville] speaks English but it would be nice to speak French on the island. So I have to work on my French.”

He added: “And my physique. Neville is not somebody we’re going to see coming out with the sea like James Bond, he’s probably allergic to everything in the sea.”

Cast

Other cast members include the rest of Neville’s team. That means:

Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper.

Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson.

Aude Legastelois as Madeleine Dumas.

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Season 10 release

Following the trend set by all the previous seasons, the show was most likely going to air in January 2021. However, considering the Corona outbreak, it might get delayed and get a later release.