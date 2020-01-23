meet-the-cast-of-death-in-paradise-series-9

Death in Paradise is back! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the team in Saint Marie for one last time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking around as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for another series of the Caribbean crime drama.

In series nine, they’ll also be joined by some impressive guest stars – including Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, of course, part-way through the series we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, who will be stepping into Jack’s shoes.

Here are all the stars of Death in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, updated weekly as each episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? Death in Paradise’s current Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s friendly and unassuming, and on the surface he can appear bumbling – but beneath all that he has a talent for crime-solving. As the BBC puts it, “At the crime scene, Jack has a tendency to go ‘off-piste’ – much to his team’s bafflement – but his seemingly erratic methods can often crack a case wide open.”

Jack lost his beloved wife before moving from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. But in series nine it looks like he might be thinking about romance again…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comedian and actor is best-known for playing clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, as well as making a recent appearance as Eammon in Derry Girls. Back in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable appearance as Brannigan in Doctor Who.

Tobi Bakare plays JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? Now the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police team, other than the Commissioner, JP is an intelligent and capable officer who has gained in confidence over the years. He used to be Dwayne’s right-hand man, but since Dwayne left he’s been teaching the ropes to his new partner – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s played Eggy’s friend Jamal in both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Before that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, as well as Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos plays Ruby Patterson

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was able to bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police college. Since then she has sought to prove herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her partner, JP, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

As the BBC puts it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first big break in the TV world, aside from a brief appearance in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois plays Madeleine Dumas

Who is Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived in the previous series to check up on DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she found. However, she was soon won over to his methods and to life on the island, and now she’s here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her screen acting career a couple of years ago, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Back Home, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Lose yourself in the searing drama of HBO’s True Detective on NOW TV [Watch now] (sponsored link)

Ralf Little will play DI Neville Parker

Who is DI Neville Parker? The new Detective Inspector who’s set to replace DI Jack Mooney part-way through series nine. We don’t know much about him yet, but we do know that he’s on a visit from Manchester and somehow ends up staying in Saint Marie for good.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little said. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

What else has Ralf Little been in? He’s perhaps best-known for playing Antony in The Royle Family, and for playing Jonny Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The actor, who comes from Manchester, also has a background as a footballer; and his recent TV shows have included The A Word, Doctor Who (as the character Steadfast), and Borderline.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the top rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a talented political operator. He rarely gets hands-on with police work, but he is always keeping an eye on his team – and rarely misses a chance to issue a dry put-down targeted at DI Jack Mooney. He is extremely proud of his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an experienced stage and screen actor who first came to public attention as Philip in the seventies TV series Rising Damp. Since then, his credits have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Street Law, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The Five. He starred as the alternative-universe President of Great Britain in 2006 Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent must of her adult life in Saint Marie. She runs a popular beach-front bar in Honoré and knows everybody in town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is best known for movies and TV shows including Private Lessons (Cours privé), A Heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Best Friend (Mon meilleur ami). Recently she’s been seen in the TV movies Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia plays Anna Houghton

Who is Anna Houghton? A British tourist visiting Saint Marie, and a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New Year’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked assassin who is wanted for murder, and takes her evidence to the police.

Nina Wadia tells RadioTimes.com: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most famous for starring as Zainab in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role she played for six years until she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Still Open All Hours, Holby City, Murder on the Blackpool Express, and Origin. Further back, she also co-starred in the sketch comedy show Goodness Gracious Me.

Ashley Byam plays Xavier Prince

Who is Xavier Prince? The top cyclist on Team Storm, who is discovered dead in the middle of a prestigious race on Saint Marie.

What else has Ashley Byam been in? Having played the character Kasai in The Legend of Tarzan, he appeared in the TV series Every Blank Ever and also made a brief appearance in Giri/Haji. Ashley Byam has also racked up stage credits including Absolute Hell and The Phlebotomist.

Adrian Bower plays Brian Hunter

Who is Brian Hunter? The coach of Team Storm.

What else has Adrian Bower been in? Having starred as DC Jim Cassidy in the TV series Badger and as Brian Steadman in Teachers early in his career, Adrian Bower has since appeared in A Touch of Cloth (as DC Des Hairihan), Mount Pleasant (as Greg), Love, Lies and Records (as Rob), The Last Kingdom (as Leofric) and Gangs of London (as Mark).

Jade Anouka plays Inez Farah

Who is Inez Farah? The team’s physiotherapist. She is engaged to one of the pro cyclists, Anton.

What else has Jade Anouka been in? Jade Anouka has recently played Tommi in Idris Elba’s comedy Turn Up Charlie, Jess in Cleaning Up, and Alana Allerton in Trauma. She played the character Alba in the festive movie Last Christmas, alongside Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson.

Lloyd Everitt plays Josh Hunter

Who is Josh Hunter? An underperforming member of Team Storm. His father is the coach, and Josh has been under pressure his whole life.

What else has Lloyd Everitt been in? His soap credits have included Jez Andrews in Casualty, and Ed Roberts in Emmerdale. The actor has recently appeared in Tourist Trap, Midsomer Murders, and Flack.

Osi Okerafor plays Anton Maduro

Who is Anton Maduro? The oldest member of Team Storm.

What else has Osi Okerafor been in? The actor’s screen credits include Hanna, King Gary, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, Fury, Angel Has Fallen, and Kill Command.