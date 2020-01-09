meet-the-cast-of-death-in-paradise-series-9

Death in Paradise is back! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the team in Saint Marie for one last time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking around as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for another series of the Caribbean crime drama.

In series nine, they’ll also be joined by some impressive guest stars – including Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, of course, part-way through the series we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, who will be stepping into Jack’s shoes.

Here are all the stars of Death in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, updated weekly as each episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? Death in Paradise’s current Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s friendly and unassuming, and on the surface he can appear bumbling – but beneath all that he has a talent for crime-solving. As the BBC puts it, “At the crime scene, Jack has a tendency to go ‘off-piste’ – much to his team’s bafflement – but his seemingly erratic methods can often crack a case wide open.”

Jack lost his beloved wife before moving from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. But in series nine it looks like he might be thinking about romance again…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comedian and actor is best-known for playing clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, as well as making a recent appearance as Eammon in Derry Girls. Back in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable appearance as Brannigan in Doctor Who.

Tobi Bakare plays JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? Now the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police team, other than the Commissioner, JP is an intelligent and capable officer who has gained in confidence over the years. He used to be Dwayne’s right-hand man, but since Dwayne left he’s been teaching the ropes to his new partner – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s played Eggy’s friend Jamal in both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Before that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, as well as Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos plays Ruby Patterson

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was able to bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police college. Since then she has sought to prove herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her partner, JP, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

As the BBC puts it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first big break in the TV world, aside from a brief appearance in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois plays Madeleine Dumas

Who is Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived in the previous series to check up on DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she found. However, she was soon won over to his methods and to life on the island, and now she’s here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her screen acting career a couple of years ago, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Back Home, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the top rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a talented political operator. He rarely gets hands-on with police work, but he is always keeping an eye on his team – and rarely misses a chance to issue a dry put-down targeted at DI Jack Mooney. He is extremely proud of his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an experienced stage and screen actor who first came to public attention as Philip in the seventies TV series Rising Damp. Since then, his credits have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Street Law, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The Five. He starred as the alternative-universe President of Great Britain in 2006 Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent must of her adult life in Saint Marie. She runs a popular beach-front bar in Honoré and knows everybody in town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is best known for movies and TV shows including Private Lessons (Cours privé), A Heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Best Friend (Mon meilleur ami). Recently she’s been seen in the TV movies Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia plays Anna Houghton

Who is Anna Houghton? A British tourist visiting Saint Marie, and a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New Year’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked assassin who is wanted for murder, and takes her evidence to the police.

Nina Wadia tells RadioTimes.com: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most famous for starring as Zainab in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role she played for six years until she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Still Open All Hours, Holby City, Murder on the Blackpool Express, and Origin. Further back, she also co-starred in the sketch comedy show Goodness Gracious Me.

Samuel West plays Donald McCormack

Who is Donald McCormack? Donald inherited the family distillery on the island, but business is bad and he’s going broke.

What else has Samuel West been in? Samuel West was born into a family of actors; his parents are actually Timothy West and Prunella Scales. He’s made a career as theatre director, narrator, and actor with credits including Howards End, Notting Hill, Suffragette, On Chesil Beach, Darkest Hour (as Anthony Eden), The Crown (as Anthony Blunt), and Mr Selfridge.

Elliot Cowan plays Aaron McCormack

Who is Aaron McCormack? Donald’s estranged younger brother, who has always resented that their father left the distillery solely to his eldest son. Since then, Aaron has become a successful businessman in his own right – as owner of an airline – and has a luxury villa and a beautiful wife. But on New Year’s Eve 2019, he comes home to find his wife dead and a message scrawled on the floor in lipstick.

What else has Elliot Cowan been in? Major roles have included King Henry Tudor in The Spanish Princess, Daron-Vex in Krypton, Tom Wilson in Innocent, Ptolemy in Alexander, Lorenzo de’ Medici in Da Vinci’s Demons, and Mr Darcy in the 2008 movie Lost in Austen.

Nell Hudson plays Tabitha

Who is Tabitha? An administrative assistant at the airline who works closely with Aaron McCormack.

What else has Nell Hudson been in? Her two most high-profile roles as Nancy Skerrett in Victoria and Laoghaire in Outlander. Aside from these, she’s played Charlotte Humphreys in Informer and guest-starred in an episode of Call the Midwife.

Adrian Edmondson plays Charles

Who is Charles? An accountant, and a colleague/friend of Donald McCormack who is with him on New Year’s Eve.

What else has Adrian Edmondson been in? Most recently, Adrian Edmondson has starred as Daniel Cook in EastEnders and Superintendent Cliff Walker in Bancroft. You may also remember him as nasty dad William from the mini-series Cheat, or as Max Dennis from Summer of Rockets, or as Captain Peavy in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Back in the eighties, Edmondson first rose to fame as Vyvyan in The Young Ones.

Alex Gaumond plays Oscar Samuel

Who is Oscar Samuel? A local man with a drinking problem and a criminal record.

What else has Alex Gaumond been in? The Canadian actor, who was born in Montreal, is best-known for starring on the West End stage – taking on productions including Legally Blonde, Matilda (as Miss Trunchbull), and We Will Rock You. He’s had a handful of TV and movie acting roles, too: Mark Kasdan in Hampstead, André in My Dinner with Hervé, and a waitor in The Hustle.