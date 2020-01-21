meet-the-cast-of-2020’s-silent-witness-series-23

Silent Witness is back, with our core four returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of new guest stars.

Here are the cast and characters for series 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? A talented, tenacious forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Centre. She arrived back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team ever since. In her personal life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has come with all the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most recently, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a family of successful actors, she began her screen career as Georgiana Darcy in the classic 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV shows including The Casual Vacancy, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since series 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Aside from being a skilled forensic pathologist with an expertise in toxicology, Thomas is also level-headed and usually has good judgement about what’s best for his team.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has also helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – playing Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the role played by James Norton in the BBC drama). He has recently narrated the TV documentary series Nazi Megastructures, and previously narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist at the Lyell Centre, who arrived during series 16. When he isn’t solving tricky murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve recently met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see more of their relationship in series 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was recently seen in the TV series 15 Days, and played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the team who works in the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; the two of them have an excellent relationship and love to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics expert.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Unfortunately he lives in Washington and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We first met him in series 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a strong, loving relationship.

Silent Witness: Who is Nikki Alexander’s new love interest? Actor Michael Landes on dashing American Matt Garcia

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Zoë Harrison plays Jenny Shaw AND Carol Alexander

Who is Jenny Shaw? A woman who is found dead on the train tracks. It quickly emerges that she suffered domestic violence.

Who is Carol Alexander? Nikki’s mum. As Nikki looks back on her own childhood and is forced to confront memories of domestic violence within her own family, the same actress is used to play both women.

What else has Zoë Harrison been in? She played Jessica in the TV series Cloud 9, and was Young Maria in Never Let Go.

Garry Robson plays DI Sid Clarke

Who is DI Sid Clarke? The Detective Inspector assigned to the case.

What else has Garry Robson been in? Screen credits include Pitching In and Casualty – and he has actually previously appeared in Silent Witness, playing a character called Chris Ward in a storyline from 2005. He’s also a stage actor, writer, director and performer who has worked to highlight the work of disabled colleagues.

Stephen Walters plays Robbie Shaw

Who is Robbie Shaw? Jenny’s husband.

What else has Stephen Walters been in? He’s had a ton of TV roles in recent years, including Thomas Malone in Shetland, Johnny in Tin Star, DCI Mark Guinness in Little Boy Blue, and Angus Mhor in Outlander. Further back, he’s also made appearances in Layer Cake, Revolver, Hannibal Rising, and Batman Begins.

Ellie Dadd plays Cat Shaw

Who is Cat Shaw? Jenny and Robbie’s daughter. She has been through a lot in her short life.

What else has Ellie Dadd been in? Aside from a role in 2013 short film Lipstick, this is her first on-screen appearance.

Gabrielle Glaister plays Donna Collyer

Who is Donna Collyer? Jenny’s mother, and Cat’s grandmother.

What else has Gabrielle Glaister been in? Gabrielle Glaister has had a recent stint as Hilary in Emmerdale. She played Alison Pinion in series three of Unforgotten, and appeared as wedding planner Juliet Evans in Midsomer Murders episode Till Death Do Us Part. Other notable roles have included Trish Wallace in Family Affairs, Debs Brownlow in Coronation Street, and Patricia Farnham in Brookside. Back in the ’80s, she also popped up in Blackadder Goes Forth and Blackadder II.

Maddy Collings plays Young Nikki

Who is Young Nikki? We meet five-year-old Nikki Alexander in flashbacks throughout episodes five and six.

What else has Maddy Collings been in? This is her first TV appearance.

Geoff Bell plays Brian Collyer

Who is Brian Collyer? Donna’s husband, and Jenny’s father. He works as a mechanic.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? Recently, he’s been on our screens as Jack Verhoeven in His Dark Materials and as Carl Wood in Hatton Garden. Previous roles have included Fabian in Wild Target, Dean in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tommy Hatcher in Green Street, and Duncan Elliot in The Level. That’s also him as “The Boss” in Louis Tomlinson’s music video for Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.

Raymond Coulthard plays Det. Supt. Donald Hart

Who is Detective Superintendent Donald Hart? A police bigwig who becomes closely involved with the case. He likes to take charge and throw his weight around, and soon gets everyone’s backs up. Donald Hart is also trying to draw Thomas into his own sphere – introducing him to people at his Gentleman’s Club and suggesting ways to advance his career.

What else has Raymond Coulthard been in? Having started out starring as Young Ebenezer Scrooge in 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Raymond Coulthard has gone on to play James Schofield in Hotel Babylon, Miles Edgerton in Mr Selfridge, Jacob Pasha in Da Vinci’s Demons, Mark Radcliffe in The Infinite Worlds of HG Wells, and Rupert Douglas in Oscar-winning movie The English Patient. He’s seen above in a production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure.

Janine Wood plays Sharon Evelina

Who is Sharon Evelina? Sharon works at a Women’s Refuge in London, where she provides support to abused women and runs the house.

What else has Janine Wood been in? She played Mary Hughes in Rocket Man (the 2005 TV series, not the hit Hollywood movie) and starred as Clare France in After Henry, as well as playing Frances Earnshaw in the 1992 adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Recent credits have included Call the Midwife (as a welfare officer) and Doctors (as Jenny Sinclair). This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen her in Silent Witness; she played a lawyer called Elizabeth Dunn QC in an episode in 2014.

Sian Reese-Wiliams plays Tina Harcourt

Who is Tina Harcourt? One of the women at the women’s refuge. She and her ex-husband Peter have two young girls, and they’re embroiled in a fight over custody and visitation arrangements.

What else has Sian Reese-Wiliams been in? The actress made a brief but memorable appearance in series five of Line of Duty, playing PS Jane Cafferty (above). She’s also been DCI Cadi John in the TV series Hidden, Trudy Franken in Requiem, and Manon in Hinterland. Sian Reese-Williams first hit the small screen as Gennie Walker in Emmerdale, a role she played for five years.

Ben Caplan plays Peter Harcourt

Who is Peter Harcourt? Tina’s abusive ex-husband.

What else has Ben Caplan been in? You’re most likely to recognise him as PC (later Sergeant) Peter Noakes from Call the Midwife – that is, husband of Miranda Hart’s Chummy (above). His other roles have included Smokey Gordon Jr in Band of Brothers, Michael Freeland in New Blood, and Frank in The Commuter.

Michael Maloney plays Judge Lansing

Who is Judge Christopher Lansing? A judge at the Family Court. He also went to school with Thomas, and is pals with the Detective Superintendent.

What else has Michael Maloney been in? Most recently, you may have seen him as Prime Minister Edward Heath in season three of The Crown, or as Lord Bill Astor in The Trial of Christine Keeler (above). As a prolific actor with almost 150 screen credits to his name, Michael Maloney has also appeared in The Five, Paranoid, The Young Victoria (as Sir Robert Peel), Notes on a Scandal, and Coronation Street.

Isis Davis plays Cheryl Wilkes

Who is Cheryl Wilkes? An abused woman who has been staying at the women’s refuge. She’s just gone back to her boyfriend, Owen (Liam Ainsworth).

What else has Isis Davis been in? She’s had a handful of roles in TV shows including Electric Dreams and EastEnders, and movies including Bruno and Lie Low.

Alexa Davies plays Lucie Hudson

Who is Lucie Hudson? A woman who has just left the refuge to reunite with her girlfriend, who’s due to be released from prison.

What else has Alexa Davies been in? She’s been playing Julie Mugford in White House Farm, and also starred as Meg in Dead Pixels. Previous shows have included Detectorists (playing Kate), Harlots (playing Betsey Fletcher), and Raised by Wolves (playing Aretha).

Seraphina Beh plays Jade Brandyce

Who is Jade Brandyce? Lucie’s abusive girlfriend, who is just out of jail.

What else has Seraphina Beh been in? She played Farah in Top Boy, and is known for starring as Madison Drake in EastEnders.