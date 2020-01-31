Meet Relish Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – his wander within the villa to this level

Relish Island is within the spoil befriend on shows and there’s a trend of drama to sink our tooth in to.

A entire fresh build of singletons are heading down to a fresh villa in South Africa in an strive to fetch treasure – one of which being policeman Mike Boateng, who is currently coupled up with Leanne Amaning, however the pair seem on the rocks.

Reality fans would possibly perchance consider Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one of Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s series of The Apprentice – who has reportedly taught Mike precisely tricks on how to behave on TV.

Prior to becoming a member of the police power, Mike had a occupation in football and at one level played for Sheffield United alongside most up-to-date Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mike’s time within the Relish Island villa to this level…

Mike fell for Leanne Amaning straight away and the pair rapid grew to become a current on Twitter.

Nonetheless, factual days in to his Relish Island abilities, Mike found himself the apple of Jess Gale‘s behold when the twins entered the villa.

Nonetheless in spite of how mighty Jess tried to bewitch him over, Mike most efficient desired to be with Leanne and the pair enjoy got on successfully since.

That used to be, till, Mike and Leanne determined to capture issues unhurried and no longer lumber into their relationship.

Furthermore, Shaughna Phillips suggested he used to be having fun with a game, causing a couple of feathers to ruffle.

There appear to had been doubts as of late surrounding Mike and Leanne’s relationship, with the latter namely fearing she’s wasting her time.

And after having second tips, Leanne within the spoil known because it quits.

Newly single, Mike determined to crack on with Sophie and earlier faculty treasure ardour Jess.

And in a shock recoupling, Mike determined to couple up with Sophie Piper and dumped Leanne from the island.

What advice has Mike got from his successfully-known brother?

“He has given me a couple of tricks which I’m grateful for. He’s roughly given me tricks on tricks on how to behave in a trend, tricks on how to talk to of us and what to predict, so I feel relish I’ve got a theory of what to predict when I catch within the villa.”

What is Mike looking out to search out in a partner?

“Formidable, a trend of personality and naturally aesthetic,” he says.

With that in tips, it’s no shock that his high important individual crushes are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What is a flip off for Mike?

“I will’t stand stinky breath.”

“A obliging dinner and correct conversation. I’m quite earlier faculty-college, I relish to saunter for walks too the build we are in a position to talk and catch to know every other.” For his or her first date within the villa, Mike and partner Leanne gave every other massages – and whereas they’d perchance enjoy supposed to be sensual, the pair didn’t catch as steamy as some would possibly perchance enjoy hoped.

What is Mike’s worst behavior?

“Taking half in with my beard. My mum hates it however I will’t pause doing it. Especially when I’m pondering.” What is Mike’s definition of the “bro code”?

Relish Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January