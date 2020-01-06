meet-love-island-winter-2020-contestant-shaughna-phillips:-the-“clever”-contestant-who-thinks-she’s-always-right

The wait for Winter Love Island 2020 is almost over – with the reality show set to start imminently.

One of the singles making their way to South Africa for the first winter edition of the hit show is Shaughna Phillips.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London-based islander…

What is Shaughna looking for in a man?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her celebrity crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna think makes her perfect for Love Island?

Shuagna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that people will be shocked when they hear certain things about her.

She says her worst habit is to think she’s always right – or “knowing she’s always right.” She adds, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” But we shouldn’t expect too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everyone too.

What is a turn off for Shaughna?

Shaughna is not interested in people who love themselves or that won’t listen to you. She says that in those instances, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What is Shaughna’s most disastrous dating experience?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent exboyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January