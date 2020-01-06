meet-love-island-winter-2020-contestant-callum-jones:-the-cheeky-chap-whose-ideal-woman-in-megan-fox

The return of Love Island is just around the corner – and we’ve now been given our first glimpse of the islanders we’ll be getting to know over the coming weeks.

One of the contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Here’s everything you need to know about Callum…

How would Callum describe his ideal woman?

Callum says that he always fancies women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his celebrity crush.

On the other hand he isn’t interested in girls who are not independent and who would rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum think makes him the ideal contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter but is also down to earth – which he reckons provides a good balance.

He also says he would rate himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 when it comes to his looks, adding that his best feature is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

What does Callum think of the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January