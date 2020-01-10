meet-love-island-2020-contestant-sophie-piper,-rochelle-humes’-sister

Twelve new islanders are about to jet off to South Africa in the hopes of finding a partner on Love Island and perhaps even that cash prize too.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, is making her way to the villa along with 11 other Love Island 2020 contestants this year and she has a closer celebrity link than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, The Saturdays singer who has since moved into TV presenting on the likes of This Morning and Ninja Warrior UK.

Not only that, but she also went to school with Love Island’s series three winner Kem Cetinay.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie Piper.

What is Sophie looking for in a partner?

“Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.” Her celebrity crush is heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, an athlete also fancied by her fellow islanders Eve and Jess Gale. She added: “Whenever I see him fight, I yell, ‘Come on, use your right hook!’ I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What is a turn off for Sophie?

“When someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

“I went for dinner on a date and we had camembert to start. The date went well and I gave him a peck goodbye when I left. I got home and went in to take my make-up off and realised I had a bit of cheese hanging down from the corner of my mouth. “I don’t know how I didn’t feel it and he hadn’t said anything to me! When I asked him about it he said he hadn’t wanted to embarrass me but I’d rather have known. I’m hoping my dates are a bit less cheesy in the Villa…”

What is Sophie’s worst habit?

“Sleeping. If I could have a nap now I would. I literally would sleep anywhere.”

Love Island starts on Sunday 12th January on ITV2.