Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

It’s here – Love Island is back for 2020 in the first of its now biannual series.

One of the singles making their way to the brand new South African villa for the first winter edition is Shaughna Phillips.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London-based islander as she joins the Love Island 2020 contestants.

What is Shaughna looking for in a man?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her celebrity crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna think makes her perfect for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that people will be shocked when they hear certain things about her – though it may not be as shocking as her desire to go into politics after her stint in the villa.

She says her worst habit is to think she’s always right – or “knowing she’s always right.” She adds, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” But we shouldn’t expect too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everyone too.

What is a turn off for Shaughna?

Shaughna is not interested in people who love themselves or that won’t listen to you. She says that in those instances, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What is Shaughna’s most disastrous dating experience?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.