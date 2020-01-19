Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Rebecca Gormley – the new girl set to stir up the villa

While the action on Love Island 2020 continues to delight, it seems there’s plenty of bombshells on the way to put trouble in paradise.

Enter Rebecca Gormley, a part-time model and carer from Newcastle.

We have everything you need to know about the new girl in the South African villa, including who she’s after from the existing contestants.

“When I arrived at the date, I got out of the car and my dress had split all the way up the back. I didn’t know! My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it together!”

Who is Rebecca’s celebrity crush?

“Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants.”

Which boys in the villa does Rebecca have her eye on and what’s her plan for them?

“Connagh, Callum and Mike…

“I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm