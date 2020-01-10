meet-love-island-2020-contestant-nas-majeed-who-says-he’s-“different”-to-past-islanders

This year Love Island is back sooner than everyone thought as a new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter edition of the hit ITV2 show.
We have everything you need to know about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 other Love Island 2020 contestants.
Nas Majeed – Key Facts
Age: 23
From: London
Occupation: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nasmajeed_
What makes Nas the perfect islander?
“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”
What is Nas’s worst habit?
“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”
What is Nas’s chat up line?
“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”
What’s Nas’s ideal woman?
“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”
Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January