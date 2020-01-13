Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – former footballer linked to a TV star

It’s finally back! Love Island has retuned to our screens for 2020 with its brand new winter edition.

Now, 12 new singletons are heading down to a new villa in South Africa in an attempt to find love – one of which being policeman Mike Boateng.

Reality fans may remember Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one of Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s series of The Apprentice – who has reportedly taught Mike exactly how to act on TV.

Prior to joining the police force, Mike had a career in football and at one point played for Sheffield United alongside current Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Here’s all your essential info on Mike.

What is Mike looking for in a partner?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that his top celebrity crushes are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What is a turn off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

What is Mike’s worst habit?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What is Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.” What advice has Mike received from his famous brother? “He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

