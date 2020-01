Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – former footballer linked to a TV star

Love Island is finally back on screens and there’s plenty of drama to sink our teeth in to.

A whole new set of singletons are heading down to a new villa in South Africa in an attempt to find love – one of which being policeman Mike Boateng, who is currently coupled up with Leanne Amaning, but the pair seem on the rocks.

Reality fans may remember Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one of Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s series of The Apprentice – who has reportedly taught Mike exactly how to act on TV.

Prior to joining the police force, Mike had a career in football and at one point played for Sheffield United alongside current Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

See who is with Mike with our Love Island 2020 contestants list.

Here’s all your essential info on Mike.

Mike’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Mike fell for Leanne Amaning straight away and the pair quickly became a favourite on Twitter.

However, just days in to his Love Island experience, Mike found himself the apple of Jess Gale‘s eye when the twins entered the villa.

But despite how much Jess tried to win him over, Mike only wanted to be with Leanne and the pair have got on well since.

That was, until, the other night when Mike and Leanne wanted to take things slow and not rush into their relationship.

Also, Shaughna Phillips suggested he was playing a game, causing a few feathers to ruffle.

What advice has Mike received from his famous brother?

“He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

What is Mike looking for in a partner?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that his top celebrity crushes are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What is a turn off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.” For their first date in the villa, Mike and partner Leanne gave each other massages – and while they may have intended to be sensual, the pair didn’t get as steamy as some may have hoped.

What is Mike’s worst habit?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What is Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January