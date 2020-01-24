meet-love-island-2020-contestant-luke-trotman,-the-new-boy-and-semi-pro-footballer

A group of young singles have flown out to South Africa to take part in Winter Love Island and Luke Trotman has headed into the villa as late additions to this year’s line-up.

He’s a student and semi-pro footballer who plays for Darlington FC in County Durham, as well as the son of Beverley Trotman who placed sixth in The X Factor back in 2007.

Check out her powerful voice in action below:

See who Luke is joining with our full Love Island 2020 contestants list.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.

Luke Trotman – Key Facts

Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and student In three words: “Energetic, positive and smiley” Instagram: @luketroytrotman

Luke T’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Luke T entered as a bombshell with Luke M and immediately set the girls’ pulses racing.

The cheeky chap said he was going to get to know everyone, but had his eye on a couple in particular.

And thankfully, he got to take one of them as the public decided he would take Siannise Fudge out for a night away from the villa.

Will there be a spark between them though?

What is Luke T looking for in a partner?

Luke T says his ideal woman is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly,” in other words his celebrity crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

“I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.”

“I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.”

What is Luke T’s worst habit?