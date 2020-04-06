meet-devi,-a-nerd-of-color-with-some-wild-dreams-in-mindy-kaling’s-upcoming-show-never-have-i-ever-on-netflix!-here-is-everything-you-need-to-know.

We all love Mindy Kaling! Right from her role as the kick-ass Dr. Lahiri, there was no looking back. However, we are going to be blessed with yet another Mindy Kaling creation in the form of an upcoming brand new Netflix show Never Have I Ever!

Mindy Kaling Is Back With Yet Another Newest Venture In The Form For Netflix Comedy Show Never Have I Ever!

This show is like a holy grail for all the brown girls around the globe. The short teaser that the streaming service has released shows a girl praying in front of all the good and goddess possible for something that u generally ask for in front of the almighty!

She wants to get into a dangerous party wants a boyfriend who is well, smoking hot and also a life that is straight out of a chick flick movie! Mindy Kaling is the series creator and executive producer of the new Netflix comedy show Never Have I Ever!

How Will Devi Come Out Of The Shackles Of Being A Nerd?

The story will focus on a 15-year-old Indian American girl Devi who is striving and surviving in the wake of her father’s death. She like many others has some dreams and ambition some are quite spunky!

Mindy Kaling has talked about this latest brainchild of hers saying that Devi is not just an overachieving nerd but something more than that! The creator has also admitted that Devi’s character has too many resemblances with that of her own life! Apart from that Devi will also struggle from an emotional crisis as she lost her father. Don’t forget to watch the show and go on a ride with our not so nerdy Devi!