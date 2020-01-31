Meet Cherish Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – her tear within the villa up to now

Iciness Cherish Island is neatly underway, with a neighborhood of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of finding a accomplice.

Right here’s everything you need to know about the London-essentially essentially based islander Shaughna Phillips as she joins the Cherish Island 2020 contestants.

Shaughna’s time within the Cherish Island villa up to now…

Shaughna has had a elegant tough bound within the villa, after coupling up with Callum Jones.

She conception she modified into as soon as elegant location nevertheless prior to she may perchance well presumably get feeble to her man, he modified into as soon as whipped faraway from her by twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Eve later selected to recouple with him, leaving Shaughna susceptible and single.

Hope came for her when Connagh Howard entered the villa and showed her comparatively of interest – nevertheless she modified into as soon as merely using him to get Callum support.

And thankfully it labored, so the pair may perchance well presumably spend more time collectively prior to the next hurdle within the get of Geordie elegance queen, Rebecca Gormley.

She in the beginning found Callum aesthetic and while he modified into as soon as as a lot as getting to perceive her, Shaughna modified into as soon as wrathful and tried as soon as as soon as more to get her man support.

Callum decided he desired to return to his celebrated flame and the pair were living comparatively happily, nevertheless for how prolonged?

What’s Shaughna shopping for in a man?

“Silly, comparatively of bit orderly, no longer smarter than me as I’d get if truth be told frustrated,” she says. “I need somebody I can perceive the knowledge with and accept as true with a conversation about it. I also desire somebody that gets alongside with their folks and who dresses fantastic and appears to be like fantastic even even supposing looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her celeb crush is archaic Cherish Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna possess makes her supreme for Cherish Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “humorous, chatty and artful” and says that americans will be afraid when they hear clear things about her – even supposing it may perchance perchance well presumably additionally simply no longer be as surprising as her desire to enter politics after her stint within the villa.

She says her worst behavior is to possess she’s continuously factual – or “shiny she’s continuously factual.” She adds, “Also I never know when to pack up, there are some battles you received’t get, nevertheless I’m nonetheless going to select out a survey at.” However we shouldn’t establish a query to too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everyone too.

What’s a turn off for Shaughna?

Shaughna isn’t any longer attracted to folks that love themselves or that received’t be all ears to you. She says that in those conditions, “I factual possess depart and annoy another person.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous dating ride?

“Being on a first-rate date with a man and getting a cab dwelling to mine and my most standard ex-boyfriend modified into as soon as sat outdoors my dwelling in his automobile crying. I modified into as soon as wrathful. The date didn’t know programs to react and factual pretended to be on the phone. I carried out up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Cherish Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.