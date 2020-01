Derek Acorah has died, aged 69.

The medium – who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother 2017 – passed away last night, after a brief illness.

His wife, Gwen, confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Facebook.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’