medics-celebrate-success-‘beyond-our-wildest-dreams’-on-haemophilia 

British medics say they have achieved results “beyond our wildest dreams” in efforts to treat the most serious form of haemophilia.

The new gene therapy means patients who used to attend hospital at least three times a week – and could be at fatal risk from even a small cut – are able to live normal lives.

Experts say such a breakthrough could ultimately lead the way to a cure for the disease.

Haemophilia occurs when people do not produce a protein which prevents incessant bleeding.

Around 2,000 people in the UK suffer from the most serious form, haemophilia A, which is usually inherited, and requires regular injections of the clotting protein factor VIII.

Medics hope the single infusion of gene therapy could mean most patients who currently plan their lives round hospital visits will rarely need to undergo treatment.

The four year trial of 13 patients achieved such changes to their protein levels that all were able to stop their regular injections of clotting products.

Fifteen years ago, scientists developed a gene therapy to treat haemophilia B, where a different factor is deficient.

But haemophilia A has proved a far greater challenge, because of the size of the molecule involved.

The new therapy involves a genetically engineered virus, injected into the blood, circulating to the liver, which then produces the clotting factor.

Principal investigator Dr Bella Madan, consultant haematologist at Guys and St Thomas’ NHS foundation trust, said the results of the trial were “very impressive”.

She said: “It has been extremely successful and beyond our wildest dreams. These are the first patients with haemophilia to be treated with gene therapy.”

Dr Madan said the lives of patients involved in the trial had been transformed since receiving the one-off treatment.

Those who normally suffered regular bleeds, despite visiting hospital three times a week for treatment, now only had to have rare visits, she said.

Shaun Busby, 33, an engineer from Tooting in south London, is one of the patients who underwent the trial at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.