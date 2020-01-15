‘meatball-mike’-bloomberg-has-a-weird-night-on-twitter-during-democratic-debate

January 14, 2020 | 10: 42pm | Updated January 14, 2020 | 10: 48pm

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign tested out an oddball Twitter strategy during the Democratic debate on Tuesday — a move widely panned on the social media site as other users made fun of the “weird” jokes from the campaign.

The campaign, whose candidate was excluded from the debate stage because he is self-funding his 2020 bid, started the cringe-worthy social media blitz by explaining in a tweet they were going to post “fun” content as an alternative.

They drew the most replays with a photoshopped image of Bloomberg’s face on a meatball, which was accompanied by a tweet that asked users to spot the ball that looked like Mike.

The tweet was scorched by other users, with a number of them replaying it with obscene images.

Others panned the joke.

“This is weird. Not charming. Not cute. Not witty. Not pithy. Not funny. Not clever. WEIRD,” wrote Aubrey Bear.

“No. Not a good idea. I really appreciate all the work Mike has done but please don’t make this weird,” added another Twitter user.

The campaign then went on a storm of other jokes that were largely condemned by other users on the site.

“Observers believe the turning point of the 1976 election is when Gerald Ford debated while eating a sausage calzone. #DebateFacts #DemDebate,” the account wrote with a mocked-up photo of President Ford holding a calzone.

“What is happening,” replied one user who apparently didn’t appreciate the joke.

“Hacked by #TheOnion?” user David Pinero wrote.

“We’re aren’t hacked. The Bloomberg 2020 team is having a little fun tonight,” a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.