meat-the-family-viewers-enraged-as-family-cry-when-the-pigs-they-sent-to-slaughter-are-returned-as-sausages

Meat The Family has left viewers furious after a family was seen crying over the pigs they had helped to raise after sending them off to slaughter.

The show sees families be given animals from sheep to pigs and calves to look after, before having to decide whether the whole family will go vegetarian and save the animal or remain as meat eaters and send their ‘pets’ to slaughter for the meat industry.

Wednesday night’s show saw Pam and her family be given a pair of piglets, which they named Pauline and Reenie, to look after.

However, at the end of their challenge the family decided they didn’t want to give up eating meat, so sent the poor piglets off to meet their fate.

The family were seen crying as they said goodbye to Pauline and Reenie, knowing the pair would eventually be killed to be eaten.

They were then seen receiving cooler boxes filled with their former animals’ meat, from sausages to pigs’ cheeks and other cuts of meat made from the pigs.

When they managed to identify which one was which when they found the pigs’ ears in one of the cooler boxes, the family were seen crying and saying they wouldn’t feel right eating them after having helped to look after the pigs in their home.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their rage at the fact the family were upset, despite them deciding to have the pigs killed by deciding not to give up meat.

They tweeted: ‘It would be so lovely if even one of these families would choose to save these animals they profess to love so much. I’m stunned at all the gushy behaviour followed by ‘I could never be vegetarian..off to slaughter you go…’ Sick. #meatthefamily’.

Others added: ‘The fact these people are sending their animals to slaughter because they can’t give up meat is truly fking disgusting. Your tears mean absolutely nothing. You don’t deserve to cry as this is down to you.’

Viewers were also shocked to see the pigs returned as sausages, tweeting: ‘Oh my god they’ve slaughtered them and returned them to the family, that’s fucking horrible. #meatthefamily’.

