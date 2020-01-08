meat-the-family,-episode-1,-review:-reality-experiment-is-the-very-definition-of-food-for-thought-  

Has there ever, in the history of reality TV, been a show that wasn’t described as a “groundbreaking, life-changing experiment”? Clue: no, there hasn’t. Factual TV commissioners seem to write it into the contract to maintain the illusion of boldly innovative programming, rather than dumbed-down, fly-on-the-wall fluff.
At least the latest entry in the interminable canon, Meat the Family (Channel 4), had something to say. It was timely too, with increasing numbers of Britons trying “Veganuary” (annoyingly named but a worthwhile initiative) and cutting down on meat consumption.
This fiendishly cruel yet compellingly juicy format forced four families to reconsider their diets by caring for farm animals in their back gardens for three weeks, before choosing whether to send them to a sanctuary or slaughterhouse. Could they kill and consume their new pets? Or would they turn vegetarian to spare them?
North East couple Dawn and John were committed carnivores who hosted a weekly meat feast for their extended family and admitted they were “townies, not farmy people”. Along with sons Max and Sam, they looked after an adorable pair of saddleback piglets and immediately fell in love.
“Look at them bobbydazzlers!” declared John delightedly. He was a little less enamoured when he realised exactly how much excrement they produce and who’d have to clear it up.
They named the new arrivals Renée and Pauline, as you do, but the family were soon divided. John and elder son Sam happily tucked into roast pork and crackling, but Dawn and younger son Max couldn’t because they’d grown so attached to the oinking cuties outside the kitchen window.
The series smartly wove in educational content by showing the families the often uncomfortable reality of their food’s journey from field to plate. John looked at conditions in intensive pork farms and learnt about pigs’ high intelligence. Dawn and Max travelled to Berlin to meet “wonder pig” Moritz, whose impressive puzzle-solving abilities would put many humans to shame.
When John realised that nitrates in processed meat could shorten his children’s life expectancy, he was genuinely shaken. “I might as well let them breathe in asbestos and smoke 40 tabs a day,” he muttered, binning packs of bacon and calling a halt to their breakfast buttie habit.
Down in North London, meanwhile, Nando’s addicts Cynthia and Sam had three broiler chickens come to stay. Their daughters immediately bonded with the birds – stroking them, furnishing their coop and teaching them tricks.
Sam still happily ate chicken (“No remorse at all”) but changed his tune after a trip to a Dutch industrial farm which kept 160,000 birds in sterile, computer-run mega-barns. They were bred to reach their slaughter weight in just six weeks. Animal rights groups say that this is the equivalent of a three-year-old child weighing 28st. By contrast, a family visit to a free-range, slow-grown poultry farm was a happier experience.
On decision day, there were tears. The family reluctantly sent the chickens to the abattoir but agreed to become “ethical carnivores”, eating higher welfare meat in lower quantities. “Goodbye, crazy bird,” sobbed daughter Amelia to her favourite, the surprisingly entertaining Clucky. “I’ll miss you so much. See you in another life, alright?”
When the chickens were returned to them, plucked and packaged, Cynthia insisted on a roast so she didn’t have to cut into them, admitting she might never enjoy chicken again.
Without wagging it finger, this fascinating film gently explored the ethics of meat-eating by personalising the issue. It also offered reassurance that, like with climate change, our future is in safe hands with the younger generation.
It was populist, non-preachy programming. The very definition of food for thought.