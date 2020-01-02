meat-loaf-would-do-anything-for-veganism,-but-he-won’t-do-a-name-change-to-veg-loaf

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Meat Loaf has thrown his support behind veganism, but says he absolutely will not change his name to Veg Loaf.

The 72-year-old I’d Do Anything For Love singer partnered with Italian-American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s to promote their new vegan menu throughout ‘Veganuary’ (Vegan January).

Their new menu features a ‘no cheese cheesecake’, a vegan hot dog and a garlic pizza bread (with vegan mozzarella, of course).

In a tongue-in-cheek new video, two restaurant employees approach the American singer with an idea for a partnership and rebrand from Meat Loaf to Veg Loaf.

He’s not convinced by the latter and bluntly responded: ‘I’m not changing my name.’

But in a statement, Meat Loaf – real name Marvin Lee Aday – threw his full support behind the campaign.

‘When Frankie & Benny’s first approached me to rebrand to Veg Loaf I said no way in hell – I won’t do that,’ he said. ‘But, I’d do anything for our planet and dropping meat for veg.’ (You took the words right out of our mouth, Meat Loaf!) He added: ‘Even for just one day a week, can make a huge difference – which is why I’m backing Frankie’s new vegan menu.’

Clearly all over Greggs-gate last year, Meat Loaf said: ‘I’ve had a sneak peek at the new menu, and after hearing you folks went crazy over a vegan sausage roll last year, I know you’ll love this.’ We wonder how Piers Morgan will feel about Meat Loaf’s support for the vegan movement… Famously against Greggs’ vegan sausage roll last year, Piers raged and ranted against the move, slamming the chain as ‘PC-ravaged clowns’. After making a huge fuss over it, he tried one live on air and remarked: ‘They stink!’ As he placed it in his mouth, he gagged: ‘Ugh, God… God’. He then picked up a bin and spat the baked goods out: ‘Why would anyone eat this?’ Maybe because they want to reduce their carbon footprint, Piers.



