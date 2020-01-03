meat-loaf-doesn’t-believe-in-climate-change,-says-greta-thunberg-has-been-‘brainwashed’-into-thinking-it-is

For someone who wants to save the world from climate disaster, Greta Thunberg does seem to rile up a lot of people.

The latest being Meat Loaf, who reckons the newly 17-year-old has been brainwashed into thinking climate change is real.

Yes, really.

At a time where Australia is literally ablaze with millions of animals being killed in the bushfires, the Bat Out Of Hell singer has admitted he doesn’t think climate change is real and that Greta has been ‘forced’ into believing it.

Speaking to Mail Online, Meat Loaf, 72, said: ‘I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.

‘She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.’

This is despite Meat Loaf – real name Marvin Lee Aday – saying he’d ‘do anything for our planet’ after signing up as a spokesperson for Frankie & Benny’s new vegan menu.

The rockstar isn’t the only man to be angry at Thunberg, who was named Time’s person of the year for her efforts in the fight against climate change.

Jeremy Clarkson called the teenager ‘mad and dangerous’, saying: ‘She’s causing young children sleepless nights with her idiocy.

‘No, I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.’

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan used the new year to continue trolling Greta and her infamous speech at the United Nations.

We doubt Greta cares too much, though.

The activist marked her 17th birthday by striking from school outside the Swedish parliament – the 72nd week the ‘Fridays For Future’ walkouts have taken place.

Her birthday was also rung in with what could be the best TV moment of the year… just three days in.

On an episode of Celebrity Mastermind, Casualty’s Amanda Henderson was asked: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

Now, anybody watching will have been screaming ‘Greta Thunberg’, but Amanda’s genius answer?

‘Sharon.’





